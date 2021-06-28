Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

