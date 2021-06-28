Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,356 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,152 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $150.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.