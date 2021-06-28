Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

