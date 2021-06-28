Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $183.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.