Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 499.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $474.66 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.