Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.55 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.71 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.