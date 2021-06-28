Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.70.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

