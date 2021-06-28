Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

