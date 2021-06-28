Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on July 5th (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 5th. Dynamics Special Purpose had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DYNS opened at $9.95 on Monday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Dynamics Special Purpose

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

