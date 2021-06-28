E.On’s (EONGY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,416. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

