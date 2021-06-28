E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

E-Qure stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.90. E-Qure has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

Get E-Qure alerts:

E-Qure Company Profile

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.