Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE EXP opened at $143.14 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

