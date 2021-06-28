EasyFi (EASY) Price Hits $2.68

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $562,939.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00007814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

