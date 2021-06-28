EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.56 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

