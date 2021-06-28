Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECAOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

