Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECAOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.