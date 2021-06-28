EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

ELCPF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.79.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.