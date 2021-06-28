EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

