EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Monday. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

