Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $103.57 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.