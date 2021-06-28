eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $19.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.