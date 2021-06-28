Eidoo Price Up 16.6% This Week (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00618411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (EDO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Eidoo

