Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.