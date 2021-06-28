Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 551.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $88,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.79 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.56.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.