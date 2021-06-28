Elgethun Capital Management Buys 15,352 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 1,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 696,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

