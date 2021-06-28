Elgethun Capital Management Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 2.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

