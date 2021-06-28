Elgethun Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,539. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07.

