Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.69. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,850. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.