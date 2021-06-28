Elgethun Capital Management Sells 71,322 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,322 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.29% of Boston Omaha worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 167.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 76.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $954.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

