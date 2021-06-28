Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $266.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.40. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

