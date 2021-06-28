Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.