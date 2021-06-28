Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $160.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,546.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,405.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

