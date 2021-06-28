Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $35.44 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,090,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 540,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,057,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

