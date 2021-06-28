Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $43.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $178.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $323.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

