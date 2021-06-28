Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.