Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

