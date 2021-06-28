Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

