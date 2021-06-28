Energycoin Price Hits $0.0008 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $100,322.01 and $6.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00040944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.