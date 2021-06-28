Enerplus (ERF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company's resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. "

6/18/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating.

6/9/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

