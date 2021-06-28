Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,024,237 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,966 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 355,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

