Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

