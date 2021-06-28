Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $24.71 on Monday. Entain has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

