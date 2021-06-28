Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,874. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

