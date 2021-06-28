Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report sales of $27.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.07 million and the highest is $28.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.55 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

