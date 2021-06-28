Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.34 EPS.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $749.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

