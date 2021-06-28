Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/18/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/6/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

5/4/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. Notably, the company recently reported strong quarterly earnings were owing to higher commodity prices and significant contributions from renewables. On top of that, the energy major’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, representing a hike of 25% from the prior dividend.”

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.