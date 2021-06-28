Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EQXWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

