Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
COLB stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
