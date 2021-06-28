Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

