Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

