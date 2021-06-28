Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

